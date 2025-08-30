Live Stream LSU vs Clemson for Free: Time, TV Channel, How To Watch NCAA College Football, Betting Odds
LSU Tigers vs Clemson Tigers
- Date: Saturday, August 30th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN U
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The 2025 college football season kicks off with a high-stakes matchup between No. 9 LSU and No. 4 Clemson on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Both teams had strong 2024 campaigns and start the 2025 season with higher expectations and elite talent. The Tiger vs Tiger matchup is set to be an explosive battle in the jungle. Clemson enters the game as a slight favorite, with a 3.5-point spread and an over/under of 57.5 points.
Clemson can keep key players because head coach Dabo Swinney's focus is on development and loyalty. LSU has the top transfer class this year, acquiring key pieces on both sides of the ball by utilizing the portal to their advantage. LSU has a completely new offensive line, which will be the main focus of this game and will showcase quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's composure in the pocket. Will Brian Kelly be able to coach LSU to their first opening game win under his command?
This is a great College football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: LSU vs Clemson Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Clemson ML: -185
LSU ML: +150
Spread: Clemson -3.5
O/U: 57.5