Tuesday Roundup: Vikings spoil new Bears era, Giants QB drama, and more
By Tyler Reed
A good Tuesday morning to all who are putting their eyes on the words that I agonized over at 4 a.m. this morning.
Well, agonized is a little bit of a stretch. I was listening to Boyz II Men and Frank Sinatra. That's something someone says who is awake this early.
Anyway, I'm getting to talk about football, baby! That's what life is all about, right? The football was footballing this weekend, and we were treated to two special prime time showdowns.
Let's recap the events of Monday Night Football and hit some of the cliff notes of the bigger moments from the aftermath of Week 1 in the NFL season.
MORE: NFL: Two Takeaways From Every Game In Week One
Here is the Tuesday Roundup.
Playing Spoiler
Monday night was supposed to be Chicago Bears' new head coach Ben Johnson's crowning moment. His former squad, the Detroit Lions, looked lost without his offensive genius on Sunday. That meant Johnson was never going to lose in Chicago.
Well, he got the losing started early, as the Bears were stunned by the Minnesota Vikings in the first Monday night game of the year. The Vikings scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to secure the comeback dub.
I hate both teams, but it warmed my little lion heart to see Johnson lose in his debut.
Start Dart
It didn't take long for the debates on the New York Giants starting Jaxson Dart to begin. After Russell Wilson's Week 1 performance, fans are ready to see the future.
On Monday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced the team would be starting Wilson this week. But that's not where the drama begins.
After the news of Wilson getting the start, Dart agreed to speak with the media. However, the Giants shut down the interview before it could even begin. Sounds like nothing toxic is happening in New York
MORE: NFL: Takeaways From Week One In The NFC East
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books, but thankfully, football controls the world, and we will be back on Thursday. Before we get there, we have plenty of topics to discuss around the league. Like, for instance, Lamar Jackson doing the right thing by shoving that fan in Buffalo... Micah Parsons still not letting go of the drama in Dallas... Is Patrick Mahomes on the decline?
Football is king again, but we've got MLB postseason spots on the line, as well as a major comeback in the world of professional wrestling.
I can't leave you without dropping some food news, which includes a new Pumpkin Spice cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
I know what my plans are today. Let's have some cake, shall we?
Enjoy your Tuesday.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season
CFB: Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill
MLB: Mets' last World Series-winning manager dies at 82
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick