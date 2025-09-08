Jaxson Dart interview shut down by Giants ‘before it could begin’: report
"Excuse me, what was the question?
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart couldn't even get that far with the media on Sunday.
According to Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media, Dart "agreed to speak with reporters after game, but Giants spokesman again violated NFL's clear-cut media rules by shutting down interview before it could begin."
MORE: Veteran NBC sportscaster reveals what Micah Parsons trade says about Cowboys
Giants head coach Brian Daboll committed to give Russell Wilson another start Monday, one day after the Giants lost 21-6 to the Washington Commanders to begin the 2025 NFL season. Wilson was 17-of-37 passing for 168 yards, and also led the Giants in rushing (44 yards) on a lackluster day for the offense.
The game had had not yet ended when the game's most pressing topic shifted from the players on the field to one standing on the sidelines — Dart, whose QB rating of 113.08 in the preseason was better than all but one starting quarterback in the 2024 regular season.
It's no wonder reporters were eager to talk to Dart, even though he didn't play in the game.
What did Daboll and the Giants' coaching staff communicate to Dart about when he might be used in the regular season? How did he feel as Wilson failed to complete 20 passes against an NFC East rival?
Those questions were left to the dustbin of history Sunday, for no good reason whatsoever.
