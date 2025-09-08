Lamar Jackson comments on viral fan incident during shocking Ravens loss
The Baltimore Ravens thought they had their revenge game locked up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Instead, they watched a 15-point lead evaporate in the final four minutes of a wild 41-40 loss that left everyone talking about more than just Josh Allen's heroics.
While Allen was busy engineering one of the best comebacks you'll see all season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found himself in an entirely different kind of spotlight.
After DeAndre Hopkins scored a touchdown, both players were celebrating near the end zone when a fan decided to get involved, slapping Jackson's helmet and making contact with Hopkins too.
MORE: Micah Parsons unloads on 'toxic' lead-up to Green Bay Packers debut
Jackson's reaction was immediate. He pushed the fan back before security could step in.
"He slapped me, and he was talking — so, I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn't happen again. I learned from that,"Jackson told reporters after the game.
The fan got ejected for violating league conduct rules, but the damage was already done to Baltimore's night. This was supposed to be their statement win against the same Bills team that knocked them out of last year's Divisional Round.
Instead, Allen put up two touchdowns and a field goal in those final four minutes, turning what looked like Ravens dominance into another painful playoff reminder.
Jackson indeed played well, posting 209 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns. But none of that mattered after everything fell apart.
Sometimes the games that should build confidence end up testing it instead. Baltimore's season just got a whole lot more interesting.
