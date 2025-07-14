Triple H reveals heartbreaking update on potential Seth Rollins injury
By Tyler Reed
This past weekend was one for the books for any professional wrestling fan. Both AEW and WWE put on major shows, and for once, wrestling fans could just celebrate the art they love.
It was an especially busy weekend for the WWE, which put on three major shows, including "Saturday Night's Main Event."
RELATED: Roman Reigns' college football career resurfaces after clip goes viral
The return of SNME is a throwback to a hot time in the professional wrestling world. The show is a nonstop craving of nostalgia.
However, the big wrestling weekend wouldn't end up being the storybook ending for everyone. WWE Superstar Seth Rollins may have suffered a legit injury.
During his match with L.A. Knight on Saturday, Rollins went down with what looked like a knee injury. Fans are speculating that the finish of the match was rushed due to the injury, because as soon as Rollins went down, Knight went for the finish. WWE announcer Michael Cole quickly let the fans know on the broadcast that Rollins had suffered an injury.
After the all women's show "Evolution" on Sunday night, Triple H told those in the post-show press conference that it doesn't look good for Rollins, who is expected to see a specialist in Birmingham, Alabama, sometime on Monday. Just an absolutely brutal way to end a weekend that was filled with so much fun.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies make incredible $50k gesture to pitcher Cristopher Sanchez after All-Star snub
NBA: ESPN NBA reporter reveals four teams have been interested in trading for LeBron James
NFL: Chargers' second-round pick holding out as rookies report to training camp
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE fans disappointed after Goldberg's retirement speech cut short on NBC
VIRAL: Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar