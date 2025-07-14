Phillies make incredible $50k gesture to pitcher Cristopher Sanchez after All-Star snub
By Tyler Reed
The time has come once again for MLB All-Star Week. On Monday night, fans will be treated to the MLB Home Run Derby, which has long been a fun appetizer for the All-Star Game.
Every year, fans around the world vote on players they would like to see make the big game, and every year, there is always a terrible snub.
RELATED: Barry Bonds Bobblehead Day brings Giants fans out in droves to Oracle Park
This season, it is Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez, who has had an impressive start to his 2025 campaign.
Not getting an all-star nod can be disappointing, as most players have an incentive to make the game in their contracts. So, losing out on this opportunity can hurt one's pockets. However, the Phillies are not allowing that to hurt Sanchez financially.
According to Matt Gleb of The Athletic, the Phillies are awarding Sanchez a $50k bonus, which would have been the same bonus he would have made if he had made the All-Star Game.
Some of Sanchez's teammates have come to his defense on not being an All-Star selection. After it was announced that Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was selected for the game with just five starts under his belt, Nick Castellanos went off.
The Phillies outfielder compared the league to the Savannah Bananas after selecting a popular rookie over someone who has had a season like Sanchez. Sanchez got his bonus, but not being an All-Star will always sting.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Mets fan favorite teases about possible comeback on social media
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers’ reported condition for acquiring LeBron James revealed
NFL: Brandon Aiyuk gets major injury update ahead of 49ers training camp
SPORTS MEDIA: Senate attempts to save gamblers from new gambling tax
VIRAL: Callaway releases epic 'Happy Gilmore' hockey stick putters, tube sock club covers