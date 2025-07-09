WWE reveals unique plan to help promote Big 12 college football matchups
By Matt Reed
College football season is right around the corner, and one big-time conference has put together an interesting way to draw extra attention to their games starting in 2025 by bringing in the help of WWE.
RELATED: College football top rivalries list has fans ready to go to war
On the surface it might sound like a unique pairing, but the Big 12 and WWE announced a partnership that will see the wrestling entity head to four markets where college football games will appear this season and broadcast Friday Night Smackdown from there.
The concept includes some very interesting matchups, including Iowa State and Kansas State facing off in Dublin, Ireland in August, as well as Houston and Arizona State battling at the home of the Sun Devils in October.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Yankees' Top-100 prospect scratched from minor league game, hinting at potential move
NBA: Ticket prices soar for NBA Summer League showdown with Cooper Flagg, Bronny James
NFL: Viral 'Quarterback' clip shows heated Joe Burrow during disastrous Bengals season
CFB: UCF head coach Scott Frost says Nebraska was 'wrong job' during Big 12 Media Days