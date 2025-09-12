Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend left 'triggered' by past relationship with NFL superstar
By Matt Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs have become an even bigger focal point of the NFL in recent seasons not only because of their on-field success but as star tight end Travis Kelce's budding relationship with pop star Taylor Swift has evolved into the duo becoming one of the biggest power couples in the world.
RELATED: 3 NFL teams with the most to prove during Week 2 matchups
While Kelce and Swift appear to be very happy with their romance as the Chiefs' season recent got underway, the veteran Kansas City offensive threat's ex-girlfriend clearly has differing opinions about her former long-term relationship.
Kayla Nicole, an influencer and media personality, dated Kelce for nearly five years before the couple broke up and the three-time Super Bowl winner eventually found himself with one of the biggest celebrities in the world with Swift.
While Nicole clearly isn't pleased with all of the attention that she's gotten since the breakup and even more so due to the fact that she's been compared to Swift, she says that her mother advised her to not take questions on Kelce.
“Instead, it’s easier to acknowledge when the new girl might be popping, might be really hot,” Nicole said in May when discussing Kelce's relationship with Swift.
While the entire world was recently buzzing over the engagement announcement for Kelce and Swift, Nicole certainly wasn't trying to get involved in any more headlines and stated that she just wants to move on with her life without having the past brought up.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Packers look legit, AFC North bulletin board material, and more
CFB: 3 college football teams with the most to prove in Week 3
NBA: Phoenix Suns reporter fired in wake of Charlie Kirk social media posts
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 2 of 2025 season
VIRAL: Best uniform combinations for college football Week 3