NBA reporter fired in wake of Charlie Kirk social media posts
PHNX Sports Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet was in no mood Wednesday to mourn the death of conservative media icon Charlie Kirk, who was killed by a gunshot Wednesday in Orem, Utah. Bourguet wanted his 41,000-plus followers on Twitter/X to know why.
MORE: Pablo Torre drops bombshell about mysterious Clippers payment to Kawhi Leonard
"'Political differences' are not the same thing as spewing hateful rhetoric on a daily basis, and refusing to mourn a life devoted to that cause is not the same thing as celebrating gun violence," Bourguet wrote. "Just so we're 100% clear on that."
In subsequent posts, Bourguet disparaged Kirk for his "genocidal propaganda," and accused him of cheering "school shootings, mass deportations" and "the HUNDREDS of videos of horrific murders in Gaza."
Thursday, Bourguet was no longer employed by PHNX Sports.
"The opinions expressed by our employees do not represent the views of PHNX or ALLCITY Network," the company wrote on its Twitter/X page. "We take matters involving violence very seriously and are committed to ensuring that ALLCITY remains a safe place for our employees and community alike. We have addressed this matter with the individual and made the decision to part ways."
It's unclear which opinion of Bourguet's prompted the decision to "part ways." He also expressed inflammatory comments toward a former colleague at the network as well as a national reporter based in Arizona who reponded to his posts about Kirk.
Bourguet also hosted the PHNX Suns podcast. He has not commented publicly since Thursday's decision.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Sunday night cinema, college football 'cupcake' issue, and more
CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season
CFB: Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill
MLB: Mets' last World Series-winning manager dies at 82
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick