NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 2 of 2025 season

Who will be calling your favorite NFL team's game in Week 2 of the 2025 regular season?

By Josh Sanchez

Peacock sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung interviews NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the 2024 NFL Sao Paolo Game
Peacock sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung interviews NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the 2024 NFL Sao Paolo Game / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Happy Thursday, NFL fans. After an entertaining opening weekend around the league, it's time to kickoff Week 2 on Thursday, September 11, in primetime.

In the opening game of the week, the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.

Other primetime games include a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, while the week will wrap up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

The Monday Night Football logo on a television camera prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers
The Monday Night Football logo on a television camera prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?

A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Week 2 NFL announcer schedule & pairings

General view of the NFL shield logo on the field at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium site
General view of the NFL shield logo on the field at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium site / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Thursday, Sept. 11

Commanders vs. Packers—8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Sunday, Sept. 14 (1 p.m.)

Browns vs. Ravens—1 p.m. ET, CBS

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline)

Jaguars vs. Bengals—1 p.m. ET, CBS

Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Giants vs. Cowboys—1 p.m. ET, FOX

Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

UFC announcer Megan Olivi during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
UFC announcer Megan Olivi during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Bears vs. Lions—1 p.m. ET, FOX

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline)

Patriots vs. Dolphins—1 p.m. ET, CBS

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

49ers vs. Saints—1 p.m. ET, FOX

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)

Bills vs. Jets—1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Seahawks vs. Steelers—1 p.m. ET, FOX

Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Fox Sports reporter Kristina Pink during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Southern California Trojans Pauley Pavilion
Fox Sports reporter Kristina Pink during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Southern California Trojans Pauley Pavilion / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams vs. Titans—1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Panthers vs. Cardinals—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Broncos vs. Colts—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Eagles vs. Chiefs—4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Sunday, Sept. 14 (8 p.m.)

NBC Sports broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth speak before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh St
NBC Sports broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth speak before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Falcons vs. Vikings—8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Monday, Sept. 15

Buccaneers vs. Texans—7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Katie George (sideline), Peter Schrager (sideline)

Chargers vs. Raiders—10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

TV: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline), Laura Rutledge (sideline)

