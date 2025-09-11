NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 2 of 2025 season
By Josh Sanchez
Happy Thursday, NFL fans. After an entertaining opening weekend around the league, it's time to kickoff Week 2 on Thursday, September 11, in primetime.
In the opening game of the week, the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.
Other primetime games include a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, while the week will wrap up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 2 of the NFL season.
Week 2 NFL announcer schedule & pairings
Thursday, Sept. 11
Commanders vs. Packers—8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Sunday, Sept. 14 (1 p.m.)
Browns vs. Ravens—1 p.m. ET, CBS
Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline)
Jaguars vs. Bengals—1 p.m. ET, CBS
Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)
Giants vs. Cowboys—1 p.m. ET, FOX
Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
Bears vs. Lions—1 p.m. ET, FOX
Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline)
Patriots vs. Dolphins—1 p.m. ET, CBS
Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)
49ers vs. Saints—1 p.m. ET, FOX
Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)
Bills vs. Jets—1 p.m. ET, CBS
Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Seahawks vs. Steelers—1 p.m. ET, FOX
Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)
Rams vs. Titans—1 p.m. ET, CBS
Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Panthers vs. Cardinals—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
Broncos vs. Colts—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Eagles vs. Chiefs—4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
Sunday, Sept. 14 (8 p.m.)
Falcons vs. Vikings—8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
Monday, Sept. 15
Buccaneers vs. Texans—7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Katie George (sideline), Peter Schrager (sideline)
Chargers vs. Raiders—10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
TV: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline), Laura Rutledge (sideline)
