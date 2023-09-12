Justin Timberlake Slapped Aaron Rodgers' Butt and Jake Paul Gave Him a Bro Hug
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut did not go well, with the star quarterback injuring his lower leg four plays into the season. It was an incredibly disappointing moment for the Jets, their fans and those watching on television. And so too it must have sucked for any of the celebrities who decided to be Jets fans when Rodgers became their quarterback.
Celebrities like Jake Paul who got a bro hug from Rodgers before the game. You may recall that the duo previously did ayahuasca together. You can see them together in the video below where Rodgers then runs onto the field to throw a short pass and flex. Rodgers was clearly embracing the big city vibes that come with being the Jets quarterback
Rodgers also greeted a star who was more of a contemporary -- 42-year old Justin Timberlake. Tomorrow Jets fans will cry you a river, but before Monday's game Timberlake gave Rodgers a very animated greeting and then slapped him on the butt before the game.
What an incredible image to capture, but it goes to show how high everyone was on the Jets season. And then it was just immediately crushed. It was like a less disturbing version of the Gordon Hayward injury during his Boston debut. Simply a bummer.