Chiefs' Travis Kelce making right decision returning for 2025 amid rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made a decision about his future after almost a month of speculation about a possible retirement.
According to ESPN, Pat McAfee read a text from the veteran pass catcher confirming he'd be returning to Kansas City next year.
"I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," Kelce wrote in the text. "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"
Ultimately, the move makes perfect sense for Kelce, 35, and is probably the right one, at least for now.
Kelce had what was his worst statistical season as an NFL player last year. Career lows in receiving yards, yards per reception, and touchdown catches showed a player on the decline despite still racking up 97 receptions. All indications were a player on the decline, and his no-show in the Super Bowl cemented his status as a player who could possibly hang it up.
And it's true, Kelce's athleticism is clearly diminishing; he's not gaining the kinds of yards after the catch he had in his younger days, and he may never do that again. But, he's also facing tighter coverage than he ever has before, because the Chiefs have lacked the kind of receiver who can pull attention from him, allowing defenses to focus more resources on keeping him contained.
And despite that, Kelce was still able to post 823 yards last season, fifth among tight ends. He's still a capable receiver, able to make plays in the passing game, and even if his tank isn't full, it's clear there's still more in there to give.
There's nothing wrong with settling into less of an explosive playmaker role, and more of a reliable safety blanket role. He can still be productive, and still make plays. And with a little more help from a wide receiver room that has struggled to consistently produce, we could see at least a moderate return for Kelce next season.
Give Kelce a chance for redemption next season, and if it doesn't happen, he'll know for sure it's time to walk away once and for all.
