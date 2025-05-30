Trash, or just talk? Dodgers veteran defends 'trying to kill' the Yankees attitude
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas has nothing but the utmost respect for the New York Yankees.
Still, as Rojas conceded Friday in an exclusive interview with The Big Lead, when quotes from players on one of the marquee MLB franchises make the social media rounds, the mutual respect isn't always obvious. Even when Rojas is doing the talking.
MORE: Dodgers pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season
After the Dodgers beat the Yankees in the World Series last year, veteran utility player Chris Taylor spoke openly on Mookie Betts' podcast about how the Yankees "s--- down their leg" on defense in the decisive Game 5 of the World Series. (Now an Angel, Taylor defended the statement in an interview this week.)
Then-Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly said on his podcast last November that the Yankees "can't make a play" and were overrated.
MORE: Rookie of the Year Award favorite suffers season-ending injury
"It was just a mismatch from the get go," Kelly said. "Like if we had a playoff re-ranking, they might be ranked eighth- or ninth-best playoff team."
Even Rojas took a subtle shot at current Yankees infielder — and former Miami Marlins teammate — Jazz Chisholm on Instagram. He posted three "shhh" emojis to his account, along with a screenshot of a quote from Chisholm claiming Rojas was not a good captain, athlete, or person in Miami.
Friday, Rojas downplayed the widely circulated trash talk, saying there is no bad blood between the players on the two sides — only respect.
"No, not at all," Rojas said. "I feel like what happened during that series could happen during the regular season or any other postseason series. To be honest with you, trash talking — I wouldn't put it that way.
"Things come out of my mouth, or Freddie's mouth, or (Taylor's) — it's different," Rojas continued. "You've got to respect that everybody has their own opinion on things. It's not bad blood against the Yankees in particular because we went to the World Series with them. It's a major level of respect organizational-wise, because you're playing in the biggest stage against the best team in the sport. I feel like that's just respect that we're always going to have for the opponent."
Even as major media outlets from both coasts swarmed Dodger Stadium for a three-game weekend series — all three games are national broadcasts — Rojas insisted the Dodgers' attitude toward the Yankees is no different than it is for any opponent.
To Rojas, it's an attitude that lends itself to a violent metaphor.
"I don't care who's playing against us," Rojas said. "We're playing the Yankees today. I'm trying to — this is going to sound awful, I'm not meaning 'kill,' but I'm trying to kill them on the field. That doesn't mean I don't respect (Yankees manager) Aaron Boone and the guys over there. We're going to compete and you better be ready because we're going to try to fight."
Whether or not that constitutes trash talk may depend on the reader. In any event, Rojas said he wouldn't be surprised if the Dodgers see the Yankees again in a World Series rematch in October.
If that's the case, expect another especially quotable series.
