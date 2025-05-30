Dodgers pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his 2025 season.
Manager Dave Roberts said Friday in Los Angeles that Phillips' right forearm did not respond well after trying to play catch recently.
Phillips, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list May 7 with right forearm discomfort. He had not pitched since.
Phillips was 5-1 with a 3.62 ERA in 61 regular-season appearances in 2024. He was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five postseason appearances (6.2 innings) last October, before a shoulder injury ended his season just shy of the World Series.
Now, he'll look to return to the Dodgers sometime in 2026 at the earliest.
Phillips is a former closer who was expected to provide a steadying presence for a Dodger bullpen that's blown an NL-leading 12 saves. From 2023-24, Phillips went 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 123 games, saving 42.
Armed with a devastating slider, Phillips struck out six batters in 5.2 innings this season after returning from a season-opening stint on the injured list.
In 250 career games with the Dodgers, Tampa By Rays, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves, Phillips is 16-12 with a 3.36 ERA and 46 saves.
