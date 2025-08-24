The Big Lead

Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 4 tee times & pairings for Sunday

Round 4 of the 2025 Tour Championship gets underway on Sunday, August 24. Here your favorite golfer's tee time at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Josh Sanchez

Patrick Cantlay plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship
Patrick Cantlay plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The PGA Tour wraps up a busy weekend on Sunday, with the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Entering Round 4 on Sunday, Patrick Cantlay of the United States and England's Tommy Fleetwood are tied atop the leaderboard at 16-under.

WATCH: Viral golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt

The top five is rounded out by Americans Russell Henley (-14), Keegan Brandley (-13), and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-12).

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship
Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sunday's final round action begins at 11:00 a.m. ET, with TV coverage beginning on the Golf Channel from 12:00 p.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET. The action shifts to NBC from 1:30 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET, with live streaming for the entire round available from 11:00 a.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for the final round on Sunday, August 24, can be seen below (all times Eastern).

MORE: President Donald Trump allegedly caught cheating during golf round

Tour Championship Round 4 tee times & pairings

Tommy Fleetwood reacts to the crowd on the 18th green during the third round of the TOUR Championship
Tommy Fleetwood reacts to the crowd on the 18th green during the third round of the TOUR Championship / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

11:00 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
11:11 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Sungjae Im
11:22 a.m. – Justin Rose, Jacob Bridgeman
11:33 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Brian Harman
11:44 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

12:00 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Harry Hall
12:11 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
12:22 p.m. – Harris English, Corey Conners
12:33 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre
12:44 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia

1:00 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor
1:11 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Sam Burns
1:22 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
1:33 p.m. – Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley
1:44 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

CFB: Kansas State star Avery Johnson’s father, brother allegedly brawl after Dublin loss

NFL: Shilo Sanders ejected for throwing punch in Bucs-Bills preseason game alternate angle

NBA: Dirk Nowitzki torn over whom to support after Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN College GameDay shares emotional Lee Corso tribute ahead of final headgear pick

VIRAL: Tennis star Coco Gauff sends Love Island USA favorites 'Nicolandria' & Chelley US Open invite

Home/Golf