Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 4 tee times & pairings for Sunday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour wraps up a busy weekend on Sunday, with the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Entering Round 4 on Sunday, Patrick Cantlay of the United States and England's Tommy Fleetwood are tied atop the leaderboard at 16-under.
The top five is rounded out by Americans Russell Henley (-14), Keegan Brandley (-13), and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-12).
Sunday's final round action begins at 11:00 a.m. ET, with TV coverage beginning on the Golf Channel from 12:00 p.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET. The action shifts to NBC from 1:30 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET, with live streaming for the entire round available from 11:00 a.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the final round on Sunday, August 24, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
Tour Championship Round 4 tee times & pairings
11:00 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
11:11 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Sungjae Im
11:22 a.m. – Justin Rose, Jacob Bridgeman
11:33 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Brian Harman
11:44 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland
12:00 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Harry Hall
12:11 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
12:22 p.m. – Harris English, Corey Conners
12:33 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre
12:44 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia
1:00 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor
1:11 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Sam Burns
1:22 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
1:33 p.m. – Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley
1:44 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
