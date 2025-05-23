Tony Reali defends 'Around the Horn' against 'too woke' claims ahead of final episode
By Josh Sanchez
In today's day and age, it's hard to keep sports and politics conversations completely apart. The two things have become interviewed and that unfortunately rubs some people the wrong way.
There has been a growing narrative on social media that ESPN decided to pull the plug on the popular debate show Around the Horn because it got too involved in political conversations.
Former panelist Jay Mariotti called the show out for being "too woke," but host Tony Reali has come to its defense.
MORE: ESPN reportedly considered Shannon Sharpe show to replace Around The Horn
Reali fired back at Mariotti's claims and said the "woke" narrative is way too overblown.
"If you think the show was one thing or the other, show me, give me 20 to 30 examples. That’s how I feel,” Reali responded. "We’ve done 50,000 topics. I don’t believe the show is too anything, honestly."
MORE: Tom Brady, Logan Paul among celebrities to compete in first-ever 'Fanatics Games'
Some will agree and some will disagree, but that's how conversation goes -- and it's in the nature of a debate show.
Many people will miss Around the Horn after it airs it's final show, while some will be happy that they don't have to watch their SportsCenter highlights without a fear of tough conversations coming onto their television.
MORE: NFL Films releases emotional tribute video to Colts' Jim Irsay
It may not have been for everyone, but it's been fun.
The final episode of Around the Horn airs on Friday, May 23, at 5:00 p.m. ET.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College Football Playoff moves to 'straight seeding' format after unanimous vote
MLB: Former MVP set to return from injury Friday for Braves vs. Padres
NBA: OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives epic luxury gifts to Thunder teammates after winning MVP
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL Films releases emotional tribute video to Colts' Jim Irsay
VIRAL: Jordon Hudson shares Instagram story with her 'Old Bae' Bill Belichick