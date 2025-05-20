Tom Brady, Logan Paul among celebrities to compete in first-ever 'Fanatics Games'
By Matt Reed
Massive digital sports platform Fanatics is creating a new competition that involves some of the biggest stars in the NBA, NFL and WWE being challenged by everyday fans.
'Fanatics Games' is slated to take place in June where 50 athletes and celebrities will battle it out in a series of football, basketball and other challenges against 50 everyday fans looking to win big money.
NFL legend Tom Brady is scheduled to lead the charge of celebrities, alongside Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, WWE stars Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan, as well as NBA champion Kevin Durant.
The winning competitor will take home a huge prize of $1 million, while other amazing rewards include a Ferrari 812 GTS and a Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor card for second and third place, respectively.
