Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom arrive for Jeff Bezos' $50 million wedding
By Tyler Reed
Billionaire love is in the air as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is marrying Lauren Sanchez in Venice in what is reported to be a $50 million wedding.
For those that got the guest invitation, it may be a bad idea if you're plan was to find a wedding date at the event now that Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom have arrived for the festivities.
Snapshots of the duo arriving for the extravagant event have gone viral, and fellas, it's not a good summer to be single if you're in the crew with Brady and Bloom.
It was reported earlier this week that Bloom and longtime girlfriend Katy Perry had decided to call it quits. Now, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star is looking to move on by watching a happy couple tie the knot.
Imagine thinking that you are such a catch at a billionaire's wedding, then the greatest football player of all time, and his wingman, one of the most popular actors of his era, show up. Brother, you're cooked.
To be fair, no "normie" is going to be at this wedding. It's possible that one only makes the guest list if they can afford a private plane. God, I hate writing about this. Yet, the people clamor for the stories of the rich.
Me? I prefer a wedding where we shotgun adult beverages behind the venue and then throw rice as hard as we can at the happy couple. It ain't much, but that's a dream wedding.
