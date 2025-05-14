Tom Brady flexes $1 million Patek watch from private collection
By Josh Sanchez
NFL legend Tom Brady is many things. He's one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. He's a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He's an entrepreneur who has created several successful businesses. He really loves avocados and Alex Guerrero. And, he's a watch collector.
There are few things that Brady does wrong -- other than agreeing to get obliterated over his failed marriage in the name of comedy on the Netflix roast.
When Tommy Terrific does something, he does it big, so it's no surprise that his watch collection just added a new timepiece that comes with an extravagant price tag.
MORE: Tom Brady reveals his biggest regret from his Netflix roast
Brady recently took to social media, not to share a thirst trap or bizarre selfie, but to show off the latest addition to his personal collection. The new watch is a black and gold Patek Philippe Geneve watch that's worth a whopping $1 million -- that's $1,007,864, if you want to be exact.
What a beauty.
If you want to flex when you're Tom Brady, you have to go big. And this certainly does the trick.
MORE: NFL legend Tom Brady advised Shedeur Sanders to use NFL Draft as motivation
Say what you want about Tom Brady, but not only is he a legendary quarterback and savvy businessman, he's always stylin' and profilin' in a way that would make the great Ric Flair proud.
WOOOOO!
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA DRAFT: NBA fans scream conspiracy as Dallas Mavericks win NBA Draft Lottery
NBA: Mavericks GM Nico Harrison celebrates after shocking NBA Draft Lottery win
NFL: ESPN makes major announcement about Super Bowl LXI coverage
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly turns down ABC's ‘Dancing With The Stars’
VIRAL: Livvy Dunne stuns in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, ready for impact after LSU