Charles Barkley reveals a new wrinkle to his wild gambling habits
By Matt Reed
Former NBA star Charles Barkley has become well known over the years for a lot of things, but his gambling habits have been a common topic of conversation dating back to his days playing for the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Barkley was on an NHL stream Thursday night for his network TNT talking about the NHL Playoffs, and during his conversation with Paul Bissonnette and Will Arnett he revealed something interesting about his love for gambling.
The sports media personality told the crew that he has a "bookie" due to the fact that popular sports betting company FanDuel doesn't allow him to place as many wagers as he would like.
The conversation stemmed from Barkley saying that he placed a massive wager on the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into Game 7 of the playoffs against the Florida Panthers.
