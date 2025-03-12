It's time to accept Tiger Woods won't ever be the same after his latest injury setback
By Matt Reed
As top players are getting geared up for the first biggest tests of the 2025 golf season, one notable superstar won't be in the mix after another devastating injury development that came out Tuesday.
Tiger Woods will likely be sidelined for the majority of the year, and potentially longer, after the 15-time major champion revealed that he suffered an Achilles injury.
RELATED: PGA Tour gives fans two amazing featured groups at PLAYERS Championship
There's certainly never a good time to hear this kind of news, but even more so when The Masters is just a month away and there's been so many amazing memories of Woods at one of golf's meccas in Augusta, Georgia.
It's been a rough few months for Woods and his family after he took time off from playing following the death of his mother. However, he had been recently ramping up his playing again in preparations for more PGA Tour and TGL events.
It's unclear at this point if we'll ever see Woods competing the way he used to again, but at this stage of his career it might be time for fans to accept the idea that one of golf's top legends may be close to hanging up his clubs.
