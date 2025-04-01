The Utah Jazz are conveniently having their worst season ever
By Matt Reed
The Utah Jazz are having an all-time bad season, and even though they're not winning games they seem to be positioning themselves quite well for an elite talent in this year's NBA Draft. While it's no guarantee Utah will earn the number one pick, perhaps Duke star Cooper Flagg could be in the team's future very soon.
While teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder have done a phenomenal job of using their youth and building teams that are capable of not only excelling in the regular season but potentially competing for an NBA title, the Jazz find themselves at the bottom of the league as June's draft approaches.
The timing of all this certainly seems a bit iffy considering all the hype surrounding Flagg, especially with Utah having their worst season on record. The Jazz have 60 losses this year, the most in franchise history.
And to put that into perspective, both the Cavs and Thunder each have won 60 games in 2024/25. Utah absolutely won't be whining if they do end up with the top pick in the NBA Draft Lottery this month, especially given the fact that this year's class goes way beyond Flagg.
There are a plethora of stars entering the draft, including Rutgers freshman duo Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, as well as Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe, Maryland's Derik Queen and more.
