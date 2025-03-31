LeBron James shows love to Nick Wright amid Stephen A. Smith beef
LeBron James got into it with Stephen A. Smith last week, and it caused a storm within the NBA world. And Smith wasn't the only media member that James went at, with Biran Windhorst also catching a stray during the beef as did the larger media.
One of the mainstream NBA analysts that has always supported LeBron James is Nick Wright. Even during this feud, Wright called Stephen A. out, asking him to just take the loss instead of slinging more mud at the King. And it seems that LeBron appreciates what the Fox Sports star does.
RELATED: Nick Wright uses classic Seinfeld scene to destroy Stephen A. Smith in LeBron feud
During the Lakers' recent win against the Grizzlies, Wright was courtside with his family. In a scene that looked similar but couldn't be more different from his confrontation with Stephen A. Smith, LeBron James went and showed love to the analyst and everyone he was with.
This is a significant gesture considering that James has been openly confrontational with the media in recent weeks. It seems like his problems with how the game is covered don't extend to the work that Nick Wright has been doing.
On his show First Things First, Wright has always maintained that LeBron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan. He has also been a longtime supporter of the King's new superstar teammate, Luka Doncic. If the Los Angeles Lakers make a shock run to the NBA Finals this season and win it all, Wright might just get an invite to the parade.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo
NBA: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
CBB: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
NFL DRAFT: Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't
VIRAL: Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral