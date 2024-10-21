WNBA players opt out of CBA to begin push for higher pay
By Joe Lago
With talk of a potential work stoppage growing, the WNBA players union announced Monday that it is opting out of the current collective bargaining agreement, giving the players and the league one year to negotiate a new CBA by the end of the 2025 season.
The WNBPA's post on social media to announce the decision had a simple explanation: "It's business."
In the accompanying video, Breanna Stewart of the newly crowned WNBA champion New York Liberty declares: "Yes, I want to opt out."
The WNBA enjoyed unprecedented attention in 2024 with record TV ratings and increased attendance, and the league is set to continue its upward trend with an 11-year, $2.2 billion media rights contract that could grow to $3 billion.
With reigning MVP A'ja Wilson making $200,000 a year, the union is pushing for more progress in player compensation.
The WNBPA says it is seeking "a business model that reflects their true value, encompassing higher salaries, enhanced professional working conditions, expanded health benefits, and crucial investments needed for long-term growth."
“This is a defining moment not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress,” WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike said Monday. “The world has evolved since 2020 and we cannot afford to stand still. If we stay in the current agreement, we fall behind. This is a new era and we are ready to lead transformational change.”
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league is looking forward "to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come."
