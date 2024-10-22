Los Angeles has the craziest sports schedule on Friday night
By Joe Lago
One of the entertainment capitals of the world will become the sports entertainment capital of the world for one night.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will resume their age-old rivalry in the opening game of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. That alone is a big enough deal. But hours after the 5:08 p.m. PT first pitch, four other high-profile sporting events will take place in the Southland.
At 7 p.m. PT, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers play host to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at Crytpo.com Arena in downtown L.A. At the same time in Orange County, the nation's best high school football teams — No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco — clash at Santa Ana Stadium.
At 7:30 p.m. PT, another major prep football game — Roosevelt vs. Garfield in the East L.A. Classic — will kick off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. And then at 8 p.m. PT, USC faces Rutgers in a Big Ten football matchup at the L.A. Coliseum.
Also, David Gilmour, the legendary guitarist for iconic rock band Pink Floyd, will perform in Inglewood at Intuit Dome, the Los Angeles Clippers' new arena across the street from SoFi Stadium. Both Intuit and SoFi are just across the 405 from the always-busy Los Angeles International Airport.
That's a lot of high-profile events for one metropolitan area in a single night. Of course, a busy event schedule means traffic will be even more unbearable. The best advice for ticket holders: Plan accordingly, leave as early as possible and stay patient. Or take mass transit if it's available.
