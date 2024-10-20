College Gameday will be visiting a new location Saturday
By Max Weisman
College Gameday announced their Week 9 location and it's somewhere they've never been on a Saturday. ESPN's College Football pre-game show will be visiting Bloomington, Indiana for the first time ever, on a weekend, ahead of Indiana-Washington. The pre-game show has been to Bloomington once before, on a Thursday ahead of the Hoosiers' opening game in 2017 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Indiana beat up on Nebraska Saturday, beating the Cornhuskers 56-7. The Hoosiers scored the game's last 42 points to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1967. The Hoosiers finished 9-2 that year, losing the Rose Bowl to USC. It was the first, last and only time Indiana won a Big Ten Championship.
The location is a special one for Gameday analyst Lee Corso. Corso was the head coach in Bloomington from 1973-1982, going 41-68-2 in his time there. Corso coached the Hoosiers to a Holiday Bowl victory in 1979.
Indiana has steamrolled opponents through its first seven games. The Hoosiers haven't scored less than 31 points in a game this season, and they're averaging 48.7 points-per-game. Indiana has benefitted from an easy schedule, their best opponent being the Nebraska team they just manhandled behind 105 yards and two touchdowns from running back Justice Ellison.
The Hoosiers will be hosting the 4-3 Washington Huskies at noon on Saturday directly following Gameday. Their toughest remaining opponent is Ohio State, who Indiana plays in the second to last week of the season. The Hoosiers could be 10-0 when they travel to Columbus in what would be the biggest game in program history.
Indiana's undefeated start and remaining schedule gives them a great chance to make the expanded College Football Playoff. Even if they don't win the Big Ten Championship, if their only loss is to the Buckeyes, an 11-1 Big Ten team will likely get an at-large bid. College Gameday will begin at 9:00 a.m. from Bloomington on Saturday.
