LeBron James plays brutal rookie prank on Bronny James (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
LeBron James isn't giving his son Bronny any preferential treatment when it comes to welcoming rookies to the NBA.
LeBron and Bronny are expected to make NBA history on Tuesday by becoming the league's first father/son duo in the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It might take Bronny a little longer than expected to drive to Crypto.com Arena for his official pro debut.
RELATED: How much playing time will Bronny get on Opening Night?
On Tuesday afternoon, LeBron posted a video of him pranking his 20-year-old son by filling his car with Fruity Pebbles cereal.
In the video, Bronny leaves the house and opens his car door only to find he has experienced his first rookie hazing from his own father. The camera then cuts to a smiling LeBron, who's sitting in the backseat of his car.
"Hey rook — better not be late," LeBron warns.
"Yo, are you serious?" says an exasperated Bronny. "Come on, man."
"Hey, clean up my drive way. It's a mess," LeBron says.
Now, the video is hilarious. However, the production value is way too high to believe Bronny had no idea he was going to be pranked by LeBron. Then again, maybe multi-camera shoots are a way of life around the James household.
Anyway, be on the lookout Dalton Knecht. You're next.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Aaron Rodgers ripped by ESPN’s Rex Ryan
WNBA: Players opting out of CBA
MLB: Meet the Dodgers ‘undercover’ MVP
CFB/SPORTS MEDIA: ‘Gameday’ is heading to hoops country