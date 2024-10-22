NBA betting favorites: Who will win 2025 Finals and MVP?
By Joe Lago
The NBA's 2024-25 season tips off Tuesday night in Boston, where the Celtics will raise their 18th championship banner before taking on the rival New York Knicks. Opening Night concludes in Los Angeles, where LeBron James and Bronny James are expected to become the league's first father/son duo when the Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As with every new season, inquiring minds want to know: Who is going to win it all?
To answer that question, as well as who will capture the major individual awards at season's end, let's turn to the sportsbooks and the betting markets.
NBA champion
The Celtics are clear-cut favorites to repeat and add a 19th title banner to the TD Garden rafters. They're listed between +310 (DraftKings and FanDuel) and +325 (BetMGM).
The Oklahoma City Thunder are consensus second favorites between +500 (BetMGM) and +650 (DraftKings and FanDuel). The New York Knicks are consensus third favorites and listed as low as +650 at BetMGM.
The consensus longest odds at +100,000 belong to seven teams: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.
Most Valuable Player
This will be the season Luka Doncic finally wins the MVP award. The Dallas Mavericks guard is the consensus favorite, listed anywhere between +330 (FanDuel) and +370 (DraftKings).
The race figures to be close, though. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+380 at FanDuel) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (+400 at DraftKings) aren't far behind in the Opening Night odds.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (+800 at DraftKings) and Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (+850 at FanDuel) round out the top five.
Rookie of the Year
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is an even bigger favorite to win top rookie honors than Doncic is to win MVP. The No. 9 overall pick evidently has impressed bettors with his preseason play to draw odds as low as +290 at FanDuel.
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (+700 at DraftKings) and Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (+750 at FanDuel) are distant second and third favorites behind Edey.
Defensive Player of the Year
The heaviest favorite for any award is Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs forward who's expected to dominate DPOY conversations for the next decade-plus. Wembanyama is listed as low as -155 at BetMGM and FanDuel.
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (+1100 at FanDuel) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (+1100 at BetMGM) share the next-best odds but are very much long shots if Wembanyama stays healthy.
Coach of the Year
The closest thing to a consensus favorite is Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau (+700 at BetMGM, +800 at FanDuel). Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets has the next-best odds (+800 at DraftKings).
Boston's Joe Mazzulla, Phoenix Suns first-year coach Mike Budzenholzer and Memphis' Taylor Jenkins are all listed at +850 by FanDuel.
