The Kansas City Chiefs want to start their own NFL holiday tradition
By Matt Reed
The National Football League has a lot of traditions, and given the spotlight on the Kansas City Chiefs over recent years they're looking to start one of their own on arguably the most popular holiday of the year.
For years, the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions have owned Thanksgiving Day as the two NFL teams associated with the November holiday. The Lions have taken part in the early slate of games before or during when most people eat their holiday dinner and then the Cowboys take over later in the afternoon.
The Chiefs, however, have played on Christmas Day over the past two seasons, and reports are now suggesting that Kansas City wants to make that a permanent fixture of their regular season schedule.
With the NFL working with Netflix and Amazon to make Christmas Day games more prevalent in the future, it only makes sense that the Chiefs would want to capitalize on that by giving fans as much of Patrick Mahomes as possible.
The league is expected to have a triple-header of games on Dec. 25 next season, as they continue to tap into the holiday, which was previously controlled by the NBA for many years. Last year's NFL games on Christmas did massive viewership numbers despite the fact that both games were blowout wins by the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
