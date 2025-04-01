The NFL is making Adam Silver's life hell after stealing Christmas from the NBA
By Matt Reed
Everyone know the NFL is king of the American sports landscape, except for maybe the NBA. However, the dynamic between the United States' top-viewed leagues has changed drastically in recent years as football gets bigger and cotinues to take away more attention from pro basketball.
RELATED: Packers' Matt LeFleur continues his crusade against the Tush Push
Let's face it, the NBA has a million challenges right now as they look to regain the attention the league used to receive during the Michael Jordan, Larry Bird or Magic Johnson eras, or even the early days of LeBron James entering the league.
What's transpired over the years though has been a drastic shift in fans' attention, and much of it has gone over to the NFL, which is at an all-time high in viewership and growing storylines each season.
That's why it's not shocking that the NFL wants to capitalize further on its insane growth by tapping into one of the few days that the NBA has reigned supreme for decades; Christmas Day.
Last year, Roger Goodell put two games on Christmas Day, including Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Houston Texans.
In 2025, the NFL wants to go even bigger with a Christmas Day triple-header of matchups on Netflix, which is a clear warning shot to Adam Silver and NBA executives. The only problem for the NBA is that with its dwindling regular season, there's probably not much the league can do to stop their football counterparts from stealing their Christmas tradition away.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Shohei Ohtani leads several Dodgers in updated MLB jersey sales Top 20 list
NBA: Former Celtics Finals MVP reveals he was offered cocaine during his NBA career
CBB: Duke went from one dynasty to another with Jon Scheyer leading the Blue Devils
NFL: Aaron Rodgers' secret weekend workout draws another link to Pittsburgh Steelers
SPORTS MEDIA: Kyle Brandt gives heartfelt goodbye to NFL Network colleague Peter Schrager
VIRAL: Angel Reese stunned after BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunks over her at Sprite Jam Fest