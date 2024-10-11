Skip Bayless talks Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith and his future plans
By Joe Lago
Skip Bayless, the self-proclaimed "most hated man in sports media," resurfaced in print and on a podcast Friday to discuss his pioneering sports debate show career and his new business ventures since leaving Fox Sports 1 after his contract expired in August.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith earns unfavorable nickname from ESPN colleagues
Bayless appeared on the "Pardon My Take" podcast and spoke in-depth about his popular sports shows: "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN and "Undisputed" with Shannon Sharpe on FS1. He revealed that he attempted to reunite with Smith in 2020, and, most notably, he claimed he never wanted Sharpe to leave in June of 2023.
"In year seven did we fray a little bit? Sure, we did. But I fought for him to stay and I don't know what happened between Shannon and the people upstairs because I was not privy," Bayless said. "He went before I went, you know, and it tore me apart. I did not want him to go."
Bayless also discussed Sharpe's departure in a Washington Post interview with sports media reporter Ben Strauss, saying his former FS1 partner's feelings of disrespect still "dumbfounds" him.
Bayless stated that he had no role in Sharpe's exit, a point refuted by Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, who cited sources that "Bayless made it clear to Fox management in Los Angeles that he was Batman to Sharpe’s Robin.".
The 72-year-old Bayless has a new show on YouTube, where he also wants to create a digital network beginning with "an interview show and a debate show." He also has other media projects, including a book about his time in television and a screenplay "centered on a LeBron James-like character."
