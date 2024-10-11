Klay Thompson's first game with Mavericks 'felt so good'
By Joe Lago
Klay Thompson spent 13 mostly glorious years with the Golden State Warriors, achieving incredible success as a four-time NBA champion, but his final season in the Bay Area was anything but great.
Plagued by inconsistent shooting and lax defense, Thompson lost his starting job alongside fellow Splash Brother and franchise legend Steph Curry, and he struggled with the demotion by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. It was then that the five-time All-Star began contemplating a change of scenery to rejuvenate his career.
After one preseason game with the Dallas Mavericks, the 34-year-old Thompson already feels reborn.
Thompson made his Dallas debut on Thursday, scoring 10 points in 18 first-half minutes in a 107-102 home defeat to the Utah Jazz. He compared his excitement over finally taking the court with the Mavs to the nerves he felt before his first NBA Finals game with the Warriors in 2015.
Said Thompson: "It felt so good just to get out there and play and work those jitters out."
"It was a new experience," he added. "It’s a natural feeling when you’ve been somewhere so long to be somewhere new, and to finally put the uniform on felt amazing. After a decade-plus being there and now being here, it literally felt like my rookie season all over again.”
Thompson rejected a two-year, $48 million contract extension with Golden State before last season, choosing to bet on himself in pursuit of a larger payday in free agency. Last July, he was acquired by the Mavericks in a six-team trade and signed a three-year, $50 million deal.
On media day, Kyrie Irving talked about the Mavs making their championship "dreams" come true with Thompson and, of course, Luka Doncic.
“It was great being out there with Kai and the rest of the guys,” Thompson said. “Surreal? Absolutely. This preseason is so important for me because I want to build great chemistry with this team. I’m excited to experience a new chapter. It’s going to be special. I just know it.”
