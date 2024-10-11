Vegas predicts Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty to put up massive numbers on Saturday
By Max Weisman
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty has been putting on a show through the first five games of the season. Jeanty has 1,031 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in those five games, leading the nation in both of those categories by a wide margin. Kaleb Johnson of Iowa is second in rushing yards with 771, and Dylan Sampson of Tennessee is second in touchdowns with 12.
Jeanty is averaging just under 11 yards per carry, and is averaging a touchdown roughly every six carries. His scintillating numbers have provided some insane betting lines on his games. The No. 17 Broncos play at Hawaii late Saturday night, and Jeanty is not only heavily favored to score one touchdown, but heavily favored to score two.
A third touchdown moves the betting line into the positives at just +110, meaning Vegas thinks it's slightly unlikely Jeanty scores three times Saturday night. Shockingly, there has already been a game this season in which Jeanty didn't cross the goal line even once. Against Portland State in Week 3, Jeanty had 127 rushing yards but no touchdowns.
In Boise State's other games though, Jeanty has scored a minimum of three times. He scored three times against Utah State, four times against Washington State, three times against Oregon and a whopping six times against Georgia Southern.
According to ESPN BET, Jeanty is favored to win the Heisman Trophy at +225, surging ahead of Colorado versatile athlete Travis Hunter. If Jeanty wins, he'd be the first running back to win the Heisman since Derrick Henry in 2015.
Currently, Boise State is the highest ranked Group of 5 team, which means they would get an automatic bid to the expanded College Football Playoff. With Jeanty running wild and scoring multiple times a game, the Broncos are in a good position to keep that ranking. They just need to continue to win.
