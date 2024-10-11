Twins sons of Duke legend Carlos Boozer announce their commitment
By Max Weisman
Duke has secured its first five-star basketball recruits in the Class of 2025, and these two have an added connection to Duke.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer, son of Duke legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer announced Friday morning that they will follow in their father's footsteps and become Blue Devils next season. The twins picked Duke over Kentucky, North Carolina, Miami and Arkansas. Cameron and Cayden will try and bring a national championship to Duke like their father did in 2001.
The two announced their commitment to their father's alma mater in a video posted to The Player's Tribune X account.
"That's the move," they said in the video. "Go Blue Devils. Cameron Crazies, be ready for next season. Yes sir, Duke nation baby."
According to 247Sports' rankings for the Class of 2025, Cameron Boozer is ranked No. 2 in the country and is the top power forward. Cayden is ranked No. 21 and the No. 4 point guard in the country. The two are Duke's first recruits in the Class of 2025 and they'll look to have the top recruiting class for the second year in a row. Cooper Flagg, the number-one player in the country, headlined their No. 1 ranked 2024 recruiting class. Duke has three other five-star prospects along with Flagg on their team this season.
Since taking over for Mike Krzyzewski following the 2022 season, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has recruited 13 five-star athletes. Duke hasn't won a national championship since 2015, seeking to end a nine-year drought this season.
