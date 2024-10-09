NHL News: Season-opening odds feature a predictable Stanley Cup favorite
The Edmonton Oilers have been a trendy pick to win a Stanley Cup for what seems like a decade. Former first-round draft picks Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had been lighting up scoreboards together for eight years before they finally reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2024.
Now that bettors have some proof of concept, it should come as no surprise that the Oilers are the odds-on favorites to win the Cup in 2025. According to DraftKings, the Oilers enter their regular season debut Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets as the favorites (+800) to hoist the championship trophy next summer.
The Florida Panthers, coming off the first championship in franchise history, are next at +1000, per DraftKings. The Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 6-4 in their debut Tuesday.
Bet MGM also lists the Oilers and Panthers 1-2.
Among BetOnline.ag's prop bets for the season is the question on everyone's mind north of the border: Will a Canadian Team Win The Stanley Cup? The "No"s have it (-500), although this might be a good year to bet "Yes" (+300).
BetOnline also reports the top teams with the biggest handle to win the Cup (as of Tuesday) include one team not named the Oilers or Panthers:
- Edmonton Oilers
- New York Rangers
- Florida Panthers
- Dallas Stars
- New Jersey Devils
Just outside the top five are two longshot teams that have received a surprising amount of betting action: the Seattle Kraken (60/1 odds to win the Stanley Cup) and Montreal Canadiens (150/1 odds).
