Tennessee Volunteers fans brutally mock former quarterback Nico Iamaleava
By Matt Reed
The Tennessee Volunteers have extremely high expectations for this college football season now that Joey Aguilar has quickly shown that he can be a legitimate quarterback threat in the SEC, and fans of the program were letting their former signal caller know exactly what he's missing after leaving the school during Saturday's College Gameday on Rocky Top.
RELATED: Kirk Herbstreit roasts Tennessee fan before atrocious College Gameday kick
Nico Iamaleava dramatically left Tennessee earlier in 2025 when he and his father demanded more NIL money before utlimately the Volunteers allowed him to leave to pursue other opportunities. That led Iamaleava to join the UCLA Bruins, and through his first three games it's pretty clear that the highly-touted quarterback made a big mistake leaving the SEC school.
Fans were shown mocking Iamaleava during College Gameday this weekend, and one fan in particular had a Tennessee jersey with his name crossed out that read "I am a having regrets" on the back of it.
Through three games at UCLA, the Bruins are 0-3 after their most recent loss Friday night where the Big Ten program was blown out by the New Mexico Lobos.
And while Iamaleava continues to struggle mightily at his new school, the Volunteers are ranked and Aguilar has proven that he can be a force in the SEC and potentially put Tennessee on the national college football map as they look to get back to the College Football Playoff.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 3 AP Top 25 games
CBB: Former college basketball star dies at 30
NBA: Lakers' Luka Doncic lands massive $25 million mansion in star-studded area
NFL: Anonymous NFL executive calls out 'bully' Roger Goodell despite league's success
WWE: WrestleMania 43 date, logo revealed at announcement event