Tennessee Volunteers college basketball star earns massive College Gameday reception
By Matt Reed
College football season is heating up with a massive SEC matchup coming this weekend when the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs meet on Saturday, and with College Gameday on Tennessee's campus it was the perfect opportunity to show off one of the school's other big-time athletes in another sport.
Incoming freshman basketball talent and five-star recruit Nate Ament made an appearance on the set of College Gameday ahead of Tennessee's huge matchup and Rocky Top fans erupted in excitement as both the football and basketball programs have a lot of reason to be excited during the 2025 seasons.
Ament was one of the top prospects in high school basketball before committing to Tennessee ahead of the upcoming NCAA season after exceling at Highland School in Virginia. Before choosing the Volunteers, Ament had offers from other major programs like Duke, Kentucky and Notre Dame.
Tennessee will be hoping to have more success on the hardwood this year after reaching the Elite Eight last season during March Madness and competing in a competitive SEC conference that sent the most teams of any division into the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Ament isn't the only star on the Rocky Top campus though as quarterback Joey Agular has led the Volunteers to a 2-0 start to the college football season and can further put his program into the national spotlight with a win against Georgia this weekend.
