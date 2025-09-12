Former college basketball star dies at 30
Former Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia, who went on to a professional career overseas, died Thursday, her family announced. Mangakahia was 30 years old.
"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful Tiana Mangakahia," read the post on Mangakahia's Instagram account. "She left us on (Thursday), surrounded by family, friends and lots of love. Tiana was a shining light who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, strength, and warmth. She fought right till the very end, showing courage and grace beyond words."
Among the comments on the post is one from Dallas Wings guard and former UConn star Paige Bueckers, an ACC opponent of Mangakahia's in college: "Prayers," read the post, along with heart and folded hands emojis.
Mangakahia was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2019 and went through eight rounds of chemotherapy and two operations, according to the Associated Press. She returned to Syracuse for her final year of eligibility, putting her professional ambitions on hold.
Eventually Mangakahia would play professionally in Russia, France and her home country of Australia before she was forced into retirement by a recurrence of cancer. She became an assistant coach with the Sydney Flames, then came out of retirement in April to play 13 more games in the NBL1 season.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tiana Mangakahia,” Basketball Australia said in a statement. “Tiana inspired us all with her courage and resilience as she faced a second battle with breast cancer. Her return to the court in the NBL1 earlier this year with the Southern Districts Spartans was a powerful reflection of her strength, determination, and enduring love for the game.”
