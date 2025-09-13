Kirk Herbstreit roasts Tennessee Volunteers fan before atrocious College Gameday kick
By Matt Reed
The College Gameday kicking challenge has become one of the most anticipated parts of the program each week as Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the show have seen students take home hundreds of thousands of dollars by successfully making big-time kicks in front of large numbers of fans in attendance.
RELATED: Pat McAfee delivers powerful college football message during College Gameday
However, at this week's College Gameday stop in Tennessee, Herbstreit wasn't thrilled with the college football contestant selected and voiced his displeasure in front of the massive crowd by saying that the student wearing Tennessee-themed overalls had "no shot" to win the money.
McAfee and the Gameday crew have given away over $500,000 during the first two weeks of the college football season, however, Herbstreit was very confident by just seeing the kicking contestant that he wouldn't be able to complete the challenge for a third consecutive show.
Ultimately, the former Ohio State star proved to be right after 'Gavin' missed two consecutive kicks even after McAfee thought that he was going to be hustled when the crowd chanted asking to give the student a second kick after he missed wide left on his first attempt.
This came after McAfee delivered an emotional monologue earlier in the show that addressed the tragic event that took place earlier in the week, and the ESPN personality offered up a tremendous message to college football fans and Americans in an attempt to bring everyone together.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 3 AP Top 25 games
CBB: Former college basketball star dies at 30
NBA: Lakers' Luka Doncic lands massive $25 million mansion in star-studded area
NFL: Anonymous NFL executive calls out 'bully' Roger Goodell despite league's success
WWE: WrestleMania 37 date, logo revealed at announcement event