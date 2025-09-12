The Big Lead

College football TV schedule 2025: Week 3 AP Top 25 games

It's time to kick off Week 3 of the 2025 college football season. Here is how to tune into all of the action.

The 2025 college football season continues this weekend with another action-packed slate of games as Week 3 kicks into full swing.

Saturday's slate of games will include three ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a top 15 showdown between the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers.

Other Top 20 showdowns include the No. 18 USF Bulls vs. No. 5 Miami Hurricanes, and a primetime clash between No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame.

When will the top teams in the country be taking the field?

A full look at the Week 3 college football schedule for the AP Top 25 teams can be seen below (all times ET, matchups with both teams ranked are in bold).

Week 3 AP Top 25 College Football Schedule

Friday, September 12

  • Indiana State vs. Indiana (22) | 6:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Saturday, September 13

  • Oregon (4) vs. Northwestern | 12:00 p.m. ET | FOX
  • Clemson (12) vs. Georgia Tech | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Oklahoma (13) vs. Temple | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
  • Wisconsin vs. Alabama (19) | 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC
  • Central Michigan vs. Michigan (23) | 12:00 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
  • South Alabama vs. Auburn (24) | 12:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Louisiana vs. Missouri (25) | 1:00 p.m. ET } ESPN+/SECN+
  • Villanova vs. Penn State (2) | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX Sports 1
  • Georgia (6) vs. Tennessee (15) | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
  • Oregon State vs. Texas Tech (21) | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX
  • Iowa State (14) vs. Arkansas State | 4:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
  • Texas (7) vs. UTEP | 4:15 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • South Florida (18) vs. Miami (5) | 4:30 p.m. ET | The CW Network
  • Ohio vs. Ohio State (1) | 7:00 p.m. ET | Peacock
  • Western Michigan vs. Illinois (9) | 7:00 p.m. ET | FOX Sports 1
  • Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (17) | 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Florida vs. LSU (3) | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
  • Texas A&M (16) vs. Notre Dame (8) | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock
  • Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina (11) | 7:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Utah (20) vs. Wyoming | 8:00 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network

