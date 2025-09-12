College football TV schedule 2025: Week 3 AP Top 25 games
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 college football season continues this weekend with another action-packed slate of games as Week 3 kicks into full swing.
Saturday's slate of games will include three ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a top 15 showdown between the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers.
MORE: College Football 2025: 3 teams with the most to prove in Week 3
Other Top 20 showdowns include the No. 18 USF Bulls vs. No. 5 Miami Hurricanes, and a primetime clash between No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame.
When will the top teams in the country be taking the field?
A full look at the Week 3 college football schedule for the AP Top 25 teams can be seen below (all times ET, matchups with both teams ranked are in bold).
Week 3 AP Top 25 College Football Schedule
Friday, September 12
- Indiana State vs. Indiana (22) | 6:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
MORE: College football 2025: Best uniform combinations in Week 3
Saturday, September 13
- Oregon (4) vs. Northwestern | 12:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- Clemson (12) vs. Georgia Tech | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Oklahoma (13) vs. Temple | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- Wisconsin vs. Alabama (19) | 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC
- Central Michigan vs. Michigan (23) | 12:00 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
- South Alabama vs. Auburn (24) | 12:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Louisiana vs. Missouri (25) | 1:00 p.m. ET } ESPN+/SECN+
- Villanova vs. Penn State (2) | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX Sports 1
- Georgia (6) vs. Tennessee (15) | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
- Oregon State vs. Texas Tech (21) | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX
- Iowa State (14) vs. Arkansas State | 4:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- Texas (7) vs. UTEP | 4:15 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- South Florida (18) vs. Miami (5) | 4:30 p.m. ET | The CW Network
- Ohio vs. Ohio State (1) | 7:00 p.m. ET | Peacock
- Western Michigan vs. Illinois (9) | 7:00 p.m. ET | FOX Sports 1
- Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (17) | 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Florida vs. LSU (3) | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
- Texas A&M (16) vs. Notre Dame (8) | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock
- Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina (11) | 7:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Utah (20) vs. Wyoming | 8:00 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network
