WWE WrestleMania 37 date, logo revealed at announcement event
By Matt Reed
WWE's global appeal has reached an all-time high with events being held outside of the United States on a more regular basis, including some of the company's biggest pay-per-view showcases. However, for the first time ever, WWE is now prepared to host its biggest event of them all in a foreign nation come 2027.
RELATED: ESPN completes massive WWE deal bringing WrestleMania to network
On Friday, WWE and Triple H revealed to its massive fanbase that WrestleMania 43 will be coming to Saudi Arabia as the country seeks out more sporting events in the lead up to future bids for the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup. The event will take place during "Riyadh Season" as WWE's footprint in the region continues to grow after first debuting in the country back in 2018.
While other sports have already been making regular appearances in Riyadh, such as UFC, boxing, tennis and the Saudi Pro League investing heavily in major soccer stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and others, WWE is hoping to make its own impression with its top PPV draw being held outside of North America for the first time.
Recently, Triple H and the company revealed that their biggest shows will be coming to ESPN as part of a new long-term deal that will give WWE its biggest exposure ever after recently having its events shown via NBC's Peacock streaming service.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Packers look legit, AFC North bulletin board material, and more
CFB: 3 college football teams with the most to prove in Week 3
NBA: Phoenix Suns reporter fired in wake of Charlie Kirk social media posts
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 2 of 2025 season
VIRAL: Best uniform combinations for college football Week 3