Volunteers' Joey Aguilar's father makes an interesting admission on Nico Iamaleava

NEW: Joey Aguilar's father to @PeteNakos_ on UCLA-Tennessee QB swap:



“We don’t have any problems with Nico. If anything, it’s thank you...



I think it’s clear who won the trade. Look at the fans and the stats. Everything happens for a reason.”



Story: https://t.co/9zlTfMygZP pic.twitter.com/HaTH2rH7Dy