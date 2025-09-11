Volunteers' Joey Aguilar's father makes an interesting admission on Nico Iamaleava
J͏oey A͏guilar’s co͏llege fo͏ot͏ball journey͏ has been a thing to watch. After ͏stints at two junio͏r c͏olleges a͏nd A͏ppalach͏i͏an State, Aguilar briefly landed at U͏CLA with͏ hopes of pla͏ying.
But the Bruins’ pursuit o͏f ͏former five-st͏a͏r Nico͏ Iam͏a͏leava quickly changed hi͏s path, sending Agu͏i͏lar to Tenn͏essee in what has been dubbed college footba͏ll’s first pseudo-͏tra͏de.͏
What could have turned sour, however, seems to have taken an unexpected turn of gratitude. Speaking with On3, Joey’s father, Jose Aguilar, revealed the family holds no grudges toward Iamaleava despite his arrival at UCLA forcing Joey out.
“We don’t have any problems with Nico. If anything, it’s thank you... I think it’s clear who won the trade. Look at the fans and the stats. Everything happens for a reason," Aguilar's father said.
The 'thank you' line has since drawn laughs, considering Iamaleava decided to leave Tennessee which opened the door for Joey to step into an SEC spotlight. Now, that move looks like a blessing in disguise for the Volunteers.
Since arriving in Knoxville, Aguilar has started both games of the 2025 season, leading Tennessee to a 2-0 record. He has thrown for 535 yards and five touchdowns with a 66.1 percent completion rate per ESPN, proving to be the steady hand the Volunteers needed after the offseason shuffle.
Aguilar’s next test is his biggest yet, a Week 3 showdown against No. 6 Georgia at Neyland Stadium. With Tennessee yet to beat the Bulldogs since 2016, Saturday’s clash could cement Aguilar’s place as the right quarterback at the right time for the Volunteers.
