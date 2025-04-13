Tennessee fan colorfully alters Nico Iamaleava jersey for Volunteers spring game
By Tyler Reed
It's only spring, but college football has been delivering all the drama. The Tennessee Volunteers find themselves in a bit of a pickle when it comes to NIL discussions with now former starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Those discussions turned into Iamaleava leaving the program as he searches for a program willing to meet his needs.
However, the news that the Volunteers' starting quarterback was leaving Knoxville did not sit well with some of the Tennessee faithful. One fan made a slight alteration to his Iamaleava jersey before attending the Tennessee spring game.
To check out the colorful alteration to the uniform, click here. Since it is not PG, we figured we would share the link, but not the photo.
College sports have rapidly changed with the introduction of NIL. Now, programs have to make tough decisions on giving players deals that may not equal the performance on the field.
Neither the program nor Iamaleava is in the wrong in this situation. The NCAA has created a busted flood gate that has players and programs trying to navigate how to handle situations like this.
Unfortunately, it seems the NCAA has no grasp on how to control this, and they seem content to let this run wide open with an "I told you so" mindset, instead of being a well-run league that wants to see everyone succeed.
