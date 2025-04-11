Tennessee quarterback skips spring practice during NIL negotiations
By Tyler Reed
NIL has drastically changed the landscape of college athletics. Student athletes are finally getting paid for the millions they make for the NCAA. However, the process has been a circus.
Recruiting has basically turned into "How much can you pay me?", which is fine. However, the players already on the roster have to be re-recruited every offseason.
According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava is currently in the middle of a contract negotiation with the program.
The reports are coming in that those negotiations are not going as well as the program had originally hoped.
Apparently, the negotiations are going so badly that Iamaleava decided to skip spring practice with the Volunteers.
College athletes deserve to be paid. If anything, the NCAA actually did something good with passing NIL. However, now it is time to take the next step.
The NCAA has to move past the student athlete mantra they pretend to care about and create the minor league system they have always had.
The Iamaleava contract discussions should be the eye-opener for the NCAA, that it is time to bring in actual contracts.
Nobody hates players getting paid. But what does annoy people is the Wild West of the transfer portal every offseason. The NCAA is on a course where fans could soon want to tune out on watching their product.
