LSU’s Brian Kelly backs rival coach despite mounting pressure in Gainesville
The heat is already on Billy Napier in Gainesville, and it's only getting hotter. The Florida Gators head coach watched his No. 13 team fall at home to previously unranked South Florida in Week 2, a loss that's being called one of the low points of his tenure.
South Florida deserves credit for the upset and their jump to No. 18 in the rankings. But losing at home in The Swamp to an unranked opponent? That's the kind of result that gets Florida fans asking serious questions about where this program is headed.
Now comes the real test. As the Gators prepare for a primetime road trip to face No. 3 LSU Tigers on Saturday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly offered some unexpected public support for his counterpart.
"He's a really good football coach," Kelly said. "He knows his team. He knows what their strengths and weaknesses are. You can see it on film. He's building a culture that is fit to his eye in terms of what he wants to do. He's doing it his way."
Kelly drew parallels between Napier's situation and his own transition at LSU after taking over from Ed Orgeron.
Both coaches inherited high expectations following their predecessors. Kelly needed time to implement his system too.
However, Kelly has already delivered an SEC Championship Game appearance, a Heisman winner in Jayden Daniels, and a 31-11 overall record. Napier has managed just one winning season - last year's 8-5 campaign that included four straight wins and a victory over Kelly's Tigers.
Saturday's matchup carries serious risk for Florida. Another loss, especially a blowout on the road, could push fan frustration past the breaking point. Walking into Week 4 against No. 5 Miami with growing unrest would make Napier's job even tougher.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Sunday night cinema, college football 'cupcake' issue, and more
CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season
CFB: Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill
MLB: Mets' last World Series-winning manager dies at 82
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick