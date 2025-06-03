Eagles star Saquon Barkley receives awesome honor from Philadelphia food landmark
By Matt Reed
Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley just received a massive honor when it was announced that he would be featured on the cover of Madden 26 after he and his teammates won Super Bowl LIX last season.
RELATED: Eagles will aim to buck 'Madden curse' after Madden 26 cover revealed
Barkley even showed off for NFL fans by recreating his epic backwards hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was shown on the cover of the new Madden.
However, Barkley received another honor on Tuesday, which just happened to be a little bit more personal in the city of Philadelphia at one of their most recognizable cheesesteak venues, Geno's Steaks.
The popular hoagie spot temporarily rebranded to "Steakquon's" with images of Barkley and his Madden cover appearance hanging atop the iconic restaurant.
