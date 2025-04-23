Stephen A. Smith net worth: ESPN personality salary, job history & more
By Tyler Reed
Stephen A. Smith is the biggest name in all of sports media. The ESPN personality has carved out a new era of sports talk, with scolding hot takes and sometimes even drama with athletes.
Smith helped create a new world of sports media, and with the news of his new contract with ESPN, it's clear he made the right decision.
RELATED: NBA legend Charles Barkley rips potential Stephen A. Smith presidential run
So, just how much is Smith worth, and how did he get to the spot he is at today? Let's take a closer look at the top talker of the "Worldwide Leader."
Sports Journalist's Dream
Smith cut his teeth in the sports media world with stops at the Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News, New York Daily News, and the Philadelphia Inquirer, where he spent 16 years.
The ESPN megastar has made appearances with the network since 2003; however, the jump in popularity may have come when he began hosting 'Quite Frankly with Stephen A. Smith'. The show would last from 2005 to 2007.
Now, Smith takes part in multiple shows for the network. But his baby would have to be 'First Take', a show he has been a part of since 2012.
Stephen A. Smith Net Worth & Salary
It has been reported that Smith just signed a brand new six-figure deal with ESPN. So, it shouldn't be a surprise that Celebrity Net Worth has Smith's net worth at $45 million.
The rumored new deal is apparently a five-year deal worth $20 million a year. It seems the world of hot takes is a good one.
Don't Hate The Player
Any dream that the old world of sports media can make a return is a dead dream that should be stashed away under the used-up underwear that is at the bottom of your drawer.
People want headlines, and Smith gives them just that. However, is there a price to be paid for it? Sure. Does the potential six-figure contract he received make those consequences worth it? Absolutely.
It's not Smith's fault that networks want to pay him this kind of money. The way we consume news has changed, and all Smith is doing is capitalizing on it.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
NBA: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
NHL: Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
VIRAL: Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog