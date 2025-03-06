Stephen A. Smith gets $100 million contract from ESPN: report
Versatile talk-show panelist Stephen A. Smith is re-signing with ESPN for a reported nine-figure salary.
Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported Thursday that Smith's new contract with ESPN is worth at least $100 million for five years, and will see him continue to appear on “First Take” while scaling back some of his other required appearances on the network.
Marchand notes the new deal frees up Smith to talk even more about politics, a domain in which he's increasingly shared his opinion on current events.
More to come on this story.