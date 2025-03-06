The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith gets $100 million contract from ESPN: report

By J.P. Hoornstra

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Stephen A. Smith , American sports television personality, waves to the crowd while walking the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.
Versatile talk-show panelist Stephen A. Smith is re-signing with ESPN for a reported nine-figure salary.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported Thursday that Smith's new contract with ESPN is worth at least $100 million for five years, and will see him continue to appear on “First Take” while scaling back some of his other required appearances on the network.

Marchand notes the new deal frees up Smith to talk even more about politics, a domain in which he's increasingly shared his opinion on current events.

More to come on this story.

