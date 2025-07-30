Stephen A. Smith isn't sold on Luka Doncic's drastic physique change this offseason
By Tyler Reed
The trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles has become a where were you when this happened moment.
Doncic was the face of the Mavericks franchise, but the front office didn't feel like they were getting the best of their best player.
RELATED: Luka Doncic shows off new physique on 'Men's Health Magazine' cover
The breakup was nearly six months ago, and now Doncic is showing off his post-divorce body with his cover of "Men's Health Magazine."
The slimmer look for Doncic heading into his second season with the Lakers has many around the league wondering if the revenge tour has begun. However, Stephen A. Smith isn't completely sold on it, just yet.
On Wednesday's edition of "First Take", Smith said there's a difference in getting in shape for the season and staying in shape throughout the season.
RELATED: Magic Johnson publicly backs Luka Doncic following body transformation
Smith makes a great point on Doncic's new physique. For someone who is starting to take their physical appearance seriously for the first time, will it be sustainable throughout an entire season for Doncic?
The doubters are still in full force on whether or not Doncic can be the guy the Lakers are hoping that he will be. I guess the only thing for him to do is prove it on the court. This is a big season for Doncic's legacy.
