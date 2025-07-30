Magic Johnson publicly backs Luka Doncic following body transformation
Arguably, the biggest talking point in the NBA world over the last few days has been Luka Doncic's transformation. The Los Angeles Lakers star has reportedly committed to improving his conditioning this offseason, and he's looking ready to shake up the league next season.
The pictures of Luka looking skinny and working out have certainly put the fans on notice, but they aren't the only ones paying attention. The Lakers have relied heavily on Doncic this offseason to help them recruit stars, and it seems the franchise's greatest legends are now also invested in his journey.
RELATED: Luka Doncic shows off new physique on 'Men's Health Magazine' cover
"I love how Luka is showing his Laker teammates how serious he is about winning a championship in Los Angeles by transforming his body!" Johnson wrote in a post on social media.
Doncic has spoken about winning multiple championships since he joined the team, and his actions are matching his words so far. The Lakers have some question marks around them, their lack of wing depth and LeBron James' position in the franchise are both concerns at the moment.
However, if they have a fully fit and committed Doncic, that would change things drastically. If his conditioning has improved to a level that will allow Luka to be more locked in on defense, it will make a world of difference for the team and really let them maximize this roster's potential.
Magic won't be the only one loving it if that happens.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders reveals cancer diagnosis, bladder removal surgery
MLB: Tributes to Ryne Sandberg hit social media after sad news about Cubs legend
NBA: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée Jade Jones reacts to engagement with viral song
SPORTS MEDIA: Luka Doncic shows off new physique on 'Men's Health Magazine' cover
VIRAL: NFL insider reveals former Raiders star Christian Wilkins tried to 'kiss' teammate